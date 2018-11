What if a Republican had said it?

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Why is it that when a Republicans disagrees with Democrats — on … say, immigration and voter ID — they are labeled racists? But when a couple of weeks ago Hillary Clinton, refering to Eric Holder and Cory Booker, said, and I quote, “They all look alike,” everybody laughs and says, “Oh, she just made a mistake.”

That’s the utmost hypocrisy from the left.