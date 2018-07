Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Oh, please. Not another “Hillary won the election” letter (Helen Graber, July 6). I can’t help but note that the people who espouse this opinion about the Electoral College blithely overlook the fact that Bernie Sanders won the popular vote in 23 states during the primaries. Yet, in each of those states, Hillary got the lion’s share of the delegates. So much for the will of the people.

Something about the goose and the gander comes to mind.