Victor Joecks’ Sunday column, “The evidence for Easter,” surely demonstrates he suffers no fools (2 Corinthians 11:19). Not only does historical evidence overwhelmingly support the life and teachings of Jesus, but it also reveals that all of his closest disciples, not to mention thousands of other faithful, were martyred for their firsthand witness of the death and resurrection of Jesus. Why on earth would they do that but for it being the truth?

The world is hardened today, more concerned with feeding selfish desires than learning from history’s great lessons. But still, only a fool couldn’t recognize God’s invisible qualities evident in his creation today — his eternal power and divine nature — which they have clearly seen, so that they are without excuse for not knowing God. (Romans 1:20).

Thanks to Mr. Joecks for the Easter reminder.