HOV lane restrictions are in place for too much of the day

Your Friday editorial (“The HOV folly”) was very overdue. Who knows? Maybe in five or 10 years these car-pool lanes will be turned into general-use lanes.

My complaint is about the hours the HOV restriction is in force. Other places — such as Phoenix, Los Angeles and the Bay Area — all restrict access between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. I don’t understand why officials with the Nevada Department of Transportation would set the hours at 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The extra hour is not anywhere near “commute” time, thus the lanes are totally underutilized. And now they propose 24-hour limits. What an absurdity.

How can we get them to change?