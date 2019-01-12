Letters

How about a comprehensive immigration policy from the president?

Neal Matzkin Henderson
January 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

A well-planned Muslim ban? A well-planned border family separation policy? A well-planned Syria exit policy? A well-planned way to get Mexico to pay for the wall?

None of these has happened. And now President Donald Trump wants us to think he really has a plan to actually build his wall and this will stop the “caravans” from appearing at border crossings full of immigrants asking for asylum.

A wall might be of value as part of a comprehensive immigration policy. But until Mr. Trump is able to come up with one, I’ll pass on the wall.

