Letters

How about affirmative action in college for athletic teams?

Doug Farmer Las Vegas
July 10, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Why are colleges so committed to racial diversity for college admissions but have no racial quotas for their sports teams? Could it be that a person needs certain physical abilities to perform well in the athletic arena? Following the same logic, it would only make sense that a person needs certain mental abilities to perform well in a classroom.

I’m glad to see that the Trump administration is enacting policies that will make college admissions race neutral. Now, we can Make America Great Again.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like