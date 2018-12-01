How about if Central American migrants work to make their home countries better?

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

In three relatively short years (1956-1959), Fidel Castro (starting with just 19 supporters) was able to force the abdication of the Batista regime in Cuba. Now, I am not condoning the resulting communist government or its abuses of power. I am just trying to make the point that autocratic regimes can be toppled by a country’s citizenry.

I am just wondering why the ordinary citizens of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador don’t rise up and affect meaningful governmental change in their countries. Many of the migrants I observe on TV seem to be young, able-bodied and passionate. It certainly takes stamina, sense of purpose and dedication to trek 1,000-plus miles to the U.S. border. And the fact that they proudly display the flags of their respective countries attests to their sense of nationalism.

I’m just wondering why all the passion and sense of purpose are not directed to bettering the conditions in their home countries, even if it means possible armed conflict.