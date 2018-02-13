How far should we go to eradicate Steve Wynn’s legacy?

Steve Wynn. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Well, there you have it. Steve Wynn is out of the Republican Party and he is out of his own hotel as CEO. And there are those who say all the money he gave to politicians should be given back, that his name should be taken off the building he built and that the street named after him should be changed.

Why stop there? How about all of the charities in our town give all of the money back that he gave and helped raise over the years? How about the city condemn the Wynn and Encore hotels, fire all the employees, burn the buildings to the ground and leave the smoldering ruins where they fall so all can forever be reminded of what a terrible human being he was and is.

There is a fellow in town that, like most of you, I have met on more than a few occasions. He is a most entertaining man who often serves as a spokesman for our town. He would describe himself as the happiest mayor anywhere. Republican or Democrat, we all have to say we kind of like the man. You do remember he defended murderers and criminals, don’t you?

Yea, Steve Wynn is probably guilty of a few indiscretions in his life. He most likely even got a parking ticket along the way. But, as a community, we had better ship a few thousand tons of stones to Vegas so that those of us without sin can cast the first stone.