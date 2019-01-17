How to get “free stuff”

REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool/File Photo

If illegal aliens can get free health care by simply going to the emergency room, why doesn’t everyone do it?

What would happen if everyone told the doctor they were here illegally? Would they get free health care, too? That would be great. We really could have universal health care — one payee, the government. Or really it would be the taxpayers.

I wonder what else I could get for free. How many laws could I break without fear of punishment if I simply said I was here illegally? If we can decide our gender regardless of biology, I guess we can decide our legal status — especially if it will get us free stuff.