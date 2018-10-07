Letters

How to solve Clark County’s homeless problem

Ron Moers Henderson
October 6, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Wednesday story “Homelessness strains county capacity to help”: I have a possible solution.

Take financial care of American homeless people down on their luck instead of financially supporting non-American foreign nationals crossing illegally into our country. While it may not help the Democratic voting bloc, it will certainly give a helping hand to American citizens in need. Or here’s a more local solution: Use the Nevada rainy day fund filled with marijuana tax collections that are sitting somewhere collecting dust.

There you have it. Two revenue streams. Now all we need is for politicians to make it happen.

