Letters

Hurricanes, wildfires, politics and Mother Nature

Stefan Monty Las Vegas
October 22, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Some progressives and liberals believe hurricanes that devastated Texas and Florida were God’s (sorry, Mother Nature’s) response because President Donald Trump carried those states. It stands to “reason,” then, that the wildfires in California must be the result of anger over Gov. Jerry Brown’s sanctuary state declaration and other fatuous policies of the left.

