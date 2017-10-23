Some progressives and liberals believe hurricanes that devastated Texas and Florida were God’s (sorry, Mother Nature’s) response because President Donald Trump carried those states. It stands to “reason,” then, that the wildfires in California must be the result of anger over Gov. Jerry Brown’s sanctuary state declaration and other fatuous policies of the left.
Hurricanes, wildfires, politics and Mother Nature
Is God making his wrath felt against both political parties?
October 22, 2017 - 9:00 pm