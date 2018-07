AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

I thought that the best actors were the soccer players who act like they have been hit by a bulldozer when they are hardly grazed. Now I realize that the best actors are the ICE protesters.

Where were these protests when Barack Obama was doing the exact same thing as Trump? Nothing, nada, zippo. You are not believable. You are seen for what you are — liars who hate your president and probably even your country.