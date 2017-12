Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal.com @Vegas88s

Having followed the Bundy mess for a long time now, I have a question. Since all this started many years ago when Cliven Bundy refused to pay the grazing fee for his cattle, can we, the property owners, stop paying property taxes for the land on which our homes, apartments and businesses are built? After all, we are using the “land that belongs to us.”

Property taxes are due in January. Can we just pay for our buildings etc. and deduct the portion for the land?