If Las Vegas employers are willing to look, there are plenty of qualified job candidates

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

In a May 20 article, the Review-Journal reports that business owners are again lamenting a lack of qualified candidates to fill job vacancies. From personal experience, I know this is untrue.

There are plenty of qualified people in Southern Nevada who are anxious to work but find that no one will hire them, sometimes for even the most menial jobs. Many of these people are experienced and/or older, but in spite of filling out numerous applications — online, of course, because job recruiters seem to want to avoid personal contact — and even occasionally landing interviews, they are not hired. Attempts by the candidate to follow up are virtually impossible. The recruiter is never available nor willing to return a phone call. This rudeness leaves anxious candidates in limbo until they eventually realize they did not get the job.

Why does this situation exist? Because of three primary reasons.

First, candidates are considered “overqualified,” no matter how willing they are to work — even at a job that may be beneath their skill level. Sometimes this is really a disguise for age discrimination.

Second, businesses are disinclined to pay candidates what they are really worth. Hence the “overqualified” excuse. Businesses fear if they hire someone too experienced or older, the employee will expect higher pay and leave as soon as something better comes along. But those who have been seeking employment for a long time will likely be content to simply be working again, especially if there is an opportunity to advance within the company.

Third, companies seem to be unwilling to train new employees beyond the bare minimum. They want people who can “hit the ground running.” This means applicants must have exactly the skill level and experience the company requires. If they’re not available, this is where the so-called lack of qualified candidates comes in. And it means a great many people who would make terrific employees are simply not considered.

Employers should take a closer look at those other experienced and/or older candidates who are ready, willing and able to learn their business and become valuable employees.