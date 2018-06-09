If progressives can’t take the Trump presidency, they should leave the country

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In response to Nadia Romero’s Tuesday letter to the editor (“Racist place”), I would like to know just what religious principles have the evangelicals, Mormons and Catholics abandoned since President Donald Trump took office? Most religious principles were abandoned in this country quite some time ago, thanks to the Democratic Party.

I can also assure you that if former President Barack Obama were planning a summit with the North Korean leader, the mainstream media would be covering it like the second coming of Jesus Christ. Maybe then he could actually earn the Nobel Peace Prize, which he was awarded for doing nothing. An obvious case of tokenism.

And finally, Ms. Romero, if you don’t like this country, then by all means move.