Illegal aliens and free health care

In response to the Thursday letter “Free stuff”:

Federal law says that anyone who goes to an emergency room must be treated. They are still liable for the bill. If they don’t pay, they can be sued and lose everything, even if they’re in the country illegally. But, of course, they can’t pay — just like many Americans who don’t have health insurance.

Emergency rooms are the most expensive place for treatment. But if you don’t have health insurance, you have little choice. Doctors require payment or health insurance to be treated at their offices, the cheapest place for treatment.

In the end, all unpaid bills are paid by the state or the taxpayers. So let’s fix the system. What we have is not working. We have two choices: Let people get sick and possibly die or fix the system.

The GOP has no intention of fixing our health care system.