(Thinkstock)

As I read Monday’s editorial on teacher pensions (“Rising pension costs crippling school districts”), I was also watching news coverage of our immigration crisis at the border. Do you suppose they have anything in common? Thousands of children being brought here illegally who can’t speak English. They flood our school systems. This might just be a contributing factor.

We need to support our president’s attempts to secure our borders before we, as a country, go broke.