In support of Michele Fiore

Councilwoman Michelle Fiore. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

I write in support of Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and the tireless work she puts in as a member of the convention authority board to promote our great city all around the world.

I find it confusing that the Review-Journal doesn’t seem to want her to do the job she was tasked with when appointed to the board of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Perhaps you are unaware that this city is fueled by tourism, and tourists are brought here by the convention authority and the extensive promotions it does. Without tourists and the dollars they bring to Southern Nevada, we would still be a small and unknown town in the middle of the desert.

I, for one, support the convention and authority, and Ms. Fiore specifically, for the work they do for us all.