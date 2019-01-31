Indoctrinating kindergartners in Clark County

I was flabbergasted after reading Victor Joecks’ Sunday commentary on how the Clark County School District does not have a problem with Jacqueline Brown, principal of Schorr Elementary School, making kindergartners ponder whether they are the right sex with their physical body. She wants teachers to discuss with 5-year-olds whether they are transgender. Bizarre also comes to mind.

Shame on the school district officials for thinking they should go down this road. Instead, teach the 5-year-olds to open a bank account and start saving money. They are going to need it because we adults are wasting our future wealth with this nonsense.