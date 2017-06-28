Inexperienced Jackie Rosen now wants to run for the Senate

Not because she is qualified or experienced, just because maybe she can win.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rep. Jackie Rosen had nothing in her background when she ran for Congress. Gee, isn’t that the same complaint millions of Democrats had about Donald Trump? Funny, huh?

Now, after less than a year in office, she announces she’s going to run against Sen. Dean Heller simply because Democratic leaders think he is vulnerable and the state has thousands of more registered Democrats. Not because she is qualified or experienced, just because maybe she can win. So the constituents who elected her can just go to hell, I suppose. Isn’t that her message?

She’s a disgrace to them, or should be. And the media and Democrats still wonder why President Trump got elected. Amazing how many people refuse to learn.