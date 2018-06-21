Inspector general FBI report is a disgrace

AP Photo/Jon Elswick

In response to the report from Inspector General Michael Horowitz regarding the FBI: FBI Director Christopher Wray excusing subversive behavior completely erases trust in the Department of Justice.

Upper-level DOJ personnel are not summer hires or neophyte civil service employees. They are highly trained, highly educated, highly benefited professionals with an exceptionally keen sense of right from wrong and equity over bias. Most have taken an oath of allegiance to this country and to lady justice. But now, many illegal transgressions have been exposed.

The criminal, seditious and/or treasonous acts that have occurred should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Such behavior is not above the law.