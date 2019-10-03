Is impeachment a socialist scheme to pave the way for an Elizabeth Warren presidency?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Given what has been known all along about the interference of Joe Biden and his son regarding American aid to Ukraine — and the heightened scrutiny that will now be brought to it — it is possible that this newly hatched impeachment circus in the House is not really about President Donald Trump at all, but is a scheme cooked by the extreme socialist faction of the Democratic Party to get rid of Mr. Biden and smooth the way to the White House for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.