Is impeachment a socialist scheme to pave the way for an Elizabeth Warren presidency?
Probe could take out Joe Biden.
Given what has been known all along about the interference of Joe Biden and his son regarding American aid to Ukraine — and the heightened scrutiny that will now be brought to it — it is possible that this newly hatched impeachment circus in the House is not really about President Donald Trump at all, but is a scheme cooked by the extreme socialist faction of the Democratic Party to get rid of Mr. Biden and smooth the way to the White House for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.