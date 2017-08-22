Is it time to blow up Mount Rushmore?

Is it not time for “we the people” — at least those of us righteous souls who are not racists, bigots, chauvinists, xenophobes or, god forbid, conservatives — to get together and blow up Mount Rushmore?

Consider the evil represented by the four, old, white men whose respective features grace this promontory located in the ironically named Black Hills.

— George Washington, slave owner. Obvious racist

— Thomas Jefferson, slave owner. Obvious racist.

— Abraham Lincoln. Prior to issuing the Emancipation Proclamation, he advised Frederick Douglas that the slaves would be better off returning to Africa. Closet racist.

— Theodore Roosevelt. He had the temerity to opine that a polyglot nation is not a nation. The man had no respect for poor, downtrodden, suffering immigrants. Obvious racist and xenophobe.

I look forward to seeing you all in South Dakota.