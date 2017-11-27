ad-fullscreen
Is it time to nationalize Google?

Art Guterding Laughlin
November 26, 2017
 

Google the Goliath is the internet, for all practical purposes. It is now starting to censor content on YouTube. Do we really want a for-profit corporation editing what we say on the internet?

Google’s success has made it so pervasive on the net that it can now affect the national dialogue. Terrorism, alt-right and radical thought are the excuses, but free speech is a touchstone of our Constitution. Should those in a corporate boardroom decide what we read?

Maybe a designation as a public utility with an elected board would solve the problem.

