Is it time to nationalize Google?

Its success has made it so pervasive on the net that it can now affect the national dialogue.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Google the Goliath is the internet, for all practical purposes. It is now starting to censor content on YouTube. Do we really want a for-profit corporation editing what we say on the internet?

Google’s success has made it so pervasive on the net that it can now affect the national dialogue. Terrorism, alt-right and radical thought are the excuses, but free speech is a touchstone of our Constitution. Should those in a corporate boardroom decide what we read?

Maybe a designation as a public utility with an elected board would solve the problem.