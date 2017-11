On Monday, the Review-Journal printed a list of the 12 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history. Only one was committed by an ISIS-inspired terrorist. All the other shooters were armed, angry white men. Exactly who are Americans supposed to fear the most?

Immigration is not the problem. Mental illness is not the problem. All the hand-wringing in the world will not help until we are ready to do the one thing that will: reasonable gun control.