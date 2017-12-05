Isn’t Ruben Kihuen innocent until proven guilty?

I would like to point out that anybody can accuse anybody else of anything. Whether or not there is any truth to it is beside the point.

For full disclosure, I am not nor ever have been a fan of Ruben Kihuen. That being said, I read that he has been accused of sexual harassment. Whether or not it is true has yet to be determined. But ignoring the American concept of guilty until proven innocent, Reps. Dina Titus and Jacky Rosen have decided he is guilty and should resign. I always thought rule of law superseded political posturing. Guess I was wrong.

The same day that these accusations were printed in the Review-Journal, the paper also included a story inside the Nevada section relating the tale of a man with Metro’s Explorer program who was falsely accused of having sexual relations with a minor. His life was at least damaged, if not ruined, by an accusation that the accuser made up for whatever reason. It is sad that a trial had to take place in order for truth to come out.

I would like to point out that anybody can accuse anybody else of anything. Whether or not there is any truth to it is beside the point. Politicians (not statesmen) will posture and twist the truth on issues in order to gain advantage and, as I pointed out above, completely ignore the basic principles of justice. If they can willingly ignore this, then what else can be ignored for gain?