It only makes sense: Smaller classes do matter to Clark County students

Patrica Lavanhar Las Vegas
August 30, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I beg to differ with Vern L. Padgett’s Aug. 24 letter to the editor discounting the effects of smaller class sizes. David Zyngier of Australia reviewed 112 studies that took place between1979 and 2014 on whether smaller class size made a difference. Only three studies supported the notion that smaller classes did not translate to better outcomes.

The other 109 showed that reducing class size to18 to 20 students is particularly beneficial to our most vulnerable students, and should, ideally, take place in grades K-3 when reading, writing and mathematical basics are being taught. They found, however, that smaller classes can have a beneficial effect at any grade level.

I suggest Mr. Padgett donate his $100,000 to the Clark County School District to reduce primary-grade class sizes in one of its most vulnerable schools. Even if only for one year, this will help many students.

