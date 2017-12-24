It would be a mistake for Donald Trump to stop tweeting

Twitter is an important social medium by which citizens can learn more about an issue.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

For the most part, I agree with Victor Davis Hanson’s column on President Donald Trump and his tweeting (“Trump and the twitter wars,” Dec. 17 Review-Journal). But I disagree that the president needs to stop.

President Barack Obama was the darling of ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC, all of which afforded the former president a warm and fuzzy dais to espouse his socialist ideas with no challenging questions to the contrary. To counter this absence of opportunity, Mr. Trump has two options to reach the people who elected him: his speeches to the nation and Twitter.

With these two outlets, the president has leveled the playing field and now has the opportunity to challenge the lies, rumors and innuendo spread by those with political axes to grind, and those who are simply resistant and contemptuous of the new administration.

I urge President Trump to continue his use of Twitter. It is an important social medium by which citizens can learn more about an issue. It gives the president the opportunity to talk to us, unfiltered rather than through the lens of a biased paper or TV show.

That gives us Americans the freedom of choice based on the facts — unlike those living in North Korea or other dictatorships. That works for me.