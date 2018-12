AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

I have to agree with Matt Treasure’s Tuesday letter. I’ve never seen so many cars run red lights as they do in Las Vegas.

I’m trying to figure out, however, why cars here are sold without blinkers, because there appear to be a lot with that defect. That’s the only reason I can think of why people wouldn’t signal. If you signal, I’ll gladly slow down and let you in, but I’m not psychic. I really wish the police would ticket people who don’t signal.