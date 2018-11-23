It’s the white men, stupid!

Democrats have elected nearly 100 women to Congress. If anyone is going to make the country great, it will not be Donald Trump — nor any of the men who support him and want an all-white, paternalistic society. Remember, it was Alexis de Tocqueville who said that if he were asked “to what the singular prosperity and growing strength of (the American people) ought mainly to be attributed, I should reply: to the superiority of their women.”