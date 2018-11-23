Letters

It’s the white men, stupid!

Nadia Romeo Las Vegas
November 22, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Democrats have elected nearly 100 women to Congress. If anyone is going to make the country great, it will not be Donald Trump — nor any of the men who support him and want an all-white, paternalistic society. Remember, it was Alexis de Tocqueville who said that if he were asked “to what the singular prosperity and growing strength of (the American people) ought mainly to be attributed, I should reply: to the superiority of their women.”

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like