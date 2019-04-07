It’s up to individuals to learn highway safety for themselves

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

In response to Ron Moers’ April 1 letter to the editor on the recent death of a 12-year-old child who was hit by a car in the southwest valley:

Mr. Moers states the schools and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles should teach our children and adults about highway safety. I am 66-years-old and have never been hit by a car or had a broken bone. When I was growing up, my father and mother taught me you just don’t run out into the street without looking in both directions and making eye contact with the driver of any approaching vehicles. If you can see his eyes and he is looking at you and stops, you know it is safe to cross the street.

I don’t know why people seem to think that they have the right of way in a street with a 2000-pound vehicle. I see it all the time. Pedestrians just walk out and expect you to see them and stop. It just takes one second — they’re dead and you have to live with it the rest of your life.

Why does everybody think that someone else should teach them? It’s up to you to be safe.