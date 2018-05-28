The gal who runs the Clark County School Board juiced her unqua!ified husband into a job … Rossi Ralenkotter can’t keep his grabby hands off “free” stuff at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

It’s nice to see the ol’-boy network becoming more inclusive. The gal who runs the Clark County School Board juiced her unqua!ified husband into a job and now questions abound. Meanwhile our gin-soaked ex-mayor is taxied all over town by people whose job this definitely ain’t. Rossi Ralenkotter can’t keep his grabby hands off “free” stuff at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Cops and firefighters pervert the system to boost pensions and overtime pay. Ditto for scads of public employees. Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony is a double-dipping poster boy. And County Commissioner Steve Sisolak dons a chameleon suit and slithers hard left in an effort to keep his ego inflated.

It’s Vegas, baby! Now shut up and build me a stadium.