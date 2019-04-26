Ivanka Trump for president?

Ivanka Trump, President Trump's daughter and adviser. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

The Tuesday letter “Ivanka in 2024!” claims that one of President Donald Trump’s children should run for the Oval Office in 2024. In the past 30 years of this great republic, we’ve had two dynasties in the office of the presidency for 20 of those years. In the 2016 elections, one from each (Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton) ran. The GOP squashed one. But the other became the party’s nominee. She lost to a political novice despite being touted as the most qualified candidate ever to run.

Perhaps the Founding Fathers were right when they broke the chains of monarchal rule 243 years ago for reasons that we now understand.