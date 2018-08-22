Jacky Rosen has a problem with veterans

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. @bizutesfaye

It is interesting that Jacky Rosen is trying hard to get veterans’ votes (Thursday Review-Journal). That’s going to be very difficult after she traveled to Los Angeles in April to attend a fundraiser involving “Hanoi Jane” Fonda.

As a Vietnam veteran, I refuse to vote for anyone who associates with a person who travels to the enemy’s country during a war and declares that all American prisoners of war are hypocrites and liars and should be executed. That candidate is neither a friend of the veteran nor anyone for whom any veteran should vote. I know that I don’t want her representing my interests in this state.

I encourage all veterans to not cast their votes for Jacky Rosen.