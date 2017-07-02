Jacky Rosen has what it takes to represent Nevada in Congress

We can do better to heal Congress with a person who does not have a long resume. Sometimes new ideas can be positive and not politically popular.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I take exception to the recent letter writer who questioned Jacky Rosen’s qualifications to be a representative of our state.

To set the record straight, she is nothing like Donald Trump in that she was not given a war chest of money to begin her career. She started out with modest means and became a success through hard work and perseverance.

In her short tenure in Washington, Jacky has supported Nevadans in a way that does not follow populist views. She has tried to protect our national treasures and fought against Yucca Mountain.

