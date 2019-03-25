Jara’s five-year plan a good start for Clark County School District

In response to Jesus Jara’s March 10 commentary “Five-year plan will get the Clark County School District on the right track”: Mr. Jara is correct to prepare our children for a secure future and to acknowledge that we must do better. He presents a straight-forward, disciplined plan to fix the problems in our schools.

Some students have issues because their parents aren’t supportive enough. Whatever the reason, kids today need guidance from teachers and parents.

In addition to getting the school district on the right track, we must drastically improve the learning of our children. Every student should go home learning new things or studying new subjects that will improve them. The sources are there for us. But we must use them.