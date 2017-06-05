JFK documentary reminds us how far we’ve fallen

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

I watched a show the other night on my local PBS station. It was a never-before-seen video tape of the night before JFK was sworn in as president. All during the show I remembered how proud I was, at age 13, to be an American and how lucky we were to have JFK as our leader. A man for his time.

Then reality hit me as the show ended. I realized what a complete buffoon misguided Americans have elected. Donald Trump is determined to take us back to the 19th century. His latest pronouncement pulling the United States out of the Paris accords shows just how misguided he is.

Can any of you remember driving in Los Angeles (or any other big city) around the mid-1970s? You could not see across the street because the pollution was so bad. Kids could not go outside for recess because the carbon monoxide levels were enough to bring a normal human being to his knees.

When will Mr. Trump come to his senses? Better yet, when will this Congress wake up and send him and his ilk packing? As an American citizen, I am disgusted.