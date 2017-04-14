Joecks column missed the point about church and state

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In his Monday column, Victor Joecks attempted to stir a pot that doesn’t exist by writing about elected Democrats whose religious beliefs differ from actions they take in the state Legislature. Democrats have successfully honored the mandate that there be a separation of church and state over and over again. Recent actions though, show that it is Republicans who attempt to shape our government to mirror their particular interpretation of their Bible.

Mr. Joecks also tried to paint “conversation therapy” as a free-speech issue. Here, he clearly writes about something he knows nothing about. A little research would serve him well. He might start by talking to a few people who have been subjected to this dangerous, and now debunked, practice.