Jaden Jones’ Monday letter lamented the high cost of college — and rightly so. But there is a way to go to college and limit costs: military service, as long as you follow the requirement to serve two to four years after graduation or apply to a military academy and graduate as a commissioned officer. It is better than student loans that take years to repay.

As an enlisted man, I recall that all officers had to do was think of ways to make the rest of us miserable. Not a bad deal.