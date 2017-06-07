Justice and the Bishop Gorman football coach

Paul Harasim has a distorted sense of “justice.” Bishop Gorman football coach Kenny Sanchez was exactly correct and expressed my personal sense of justice when he stated, “The prosecutor did a disservice to the justice system and the taxpayers by continuing to take this to trial after the lead witness recanted her story.”

The judge stated after viewing prosecution photos, “I don’t see any evidence whatsoever of a punch to the face, not even a slap.” In too many high-profile legal cases, politics can easily supersede justice due to overzealous, over-reaching and self-interested lawyers. Prosecutors have the ability to hide evidence, pressure witnesses, keep defendants in jail and twist facts to win high-profile cases and elevate their reputation — that happens.

In this case, the plaintiff lied to prosecutors and recanted her vindictive story. There seems to be no evidence that Mr. Sanchez punched or slapped her. But the prosecutor added months to the injustice and pushed forward to a trial. Can politics supersede justice in Las Vegas?