Kamala Harris looks to buy votes with promises of free stuff

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Kamala Harris has taken the lead among socialists in the presidential race to see who can bribe voters with the most free stuff. Intelligently recognizing that not everyone cares about free college and free health care, she proposed during her recent speech in Las Vegas to give out free money (Saturday Review-Journal). Who doesn’t like money?

But her proposal to give families up to $6,000 a year if they make less than $100,000 will cause people not to get married so both parties can collect the money. Her proposal to help pay for rent and utilities will cause people to rent more expensive properties than they can afford and to waste electricity and water.

Sen. Harris was the first candidate to scream foul when IRS return data showed some people were getting smaller tax rebates — while overlooking that most were paying less tax. She obviously does not understand personal finance and is ill-suited to manage a trillion-dollar federal budget.