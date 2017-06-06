Kathy Griffin editorial cartoon missed the mark

Comedian Kathy Griffin

I am writing in response to Steve Kelley’s editorial cartoon related to Kathy Griffin that ran in Saturday’s Review-Journal. Seriously? The best way Mr. Kelley can make his point — whatever it was supposed to be — related to her video last week was to take a cheap shot at Ms. Griffin’s looks? Seems like a professional with his experience could do better than that and the Review-Journal could feature more intriguing and thought-provoking commentary.