Kavanaugh mess reveals the Senate in dysfunction

Brett Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

Brett Kavanaugh has been nominated for a seat on the Supreme Court. Suddenly, a report comes to light that there may or may not have been a sexual situation that happened 36 years ago. Sitting on the Senate Judiciary Committee are Dianne Feinstein (who, it is reported, had a Chinese spy on her staff for 20 years) and Cory Booker (who tried to grope a girl’s breast in high school). And let us not forget that Richard Blumenthal lied about service in Vietnam.

Before these self-righteous people pass judgment on others, they should make sure their house can stand inspection. The circus didn’t fold. It moved to Washington and became the Senate.