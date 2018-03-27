Keep fighting for government transparency

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Kudos to Sandy Lopez’s recent article regarding transparency in government. It looks like Henderson has a big problem with that. To quote the words of Charles Zobell: “As a reporter and editor, I grew tired of the attitude among some Nevada public officials that government records belonged to them, and that allowing the public to attend and comment at government meetings interfered with their business.”

Mr. Zobell is a UNLV journalism instructor. It seems to me we are already heading down that road of shutting us down.