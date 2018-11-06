Keep them coming, Michael Ramirez

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Reader Mary Ann Toth wrote to say that the Review-Journal’s editorial cartoonist, Michael Ramirez, is “depressing, hateful and mean” (Thursday letter to the editor). But Mr. Ramirez was spot on with his satirical drawing last Thursday when he implied that Donald Trump’s proposed “U.S. Space Force” would simply become another bureaucracy. Does anyone remember the $5,000 toilet seats purchased by the U.S. Department of Defense for military aircraft?

Mr. Ramirez may not be the light, happy and positive artist that Ms. Toth wishes, but the messages he sends awaken us to the realities of today’s often depressing, hateful and mean world. Keep waking us up, Michael Ramirez.