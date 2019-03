David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

Senate Bill 224 would keep confidential the names of those receiving public pensions (Saturday Review-Journal) The message to taxpayers: It’s none of your business who gets your tax dollars and how much.

I should have listened to my mother when she told me to find a government job. Quite the racket in the long run, isn’t it? It’s great — for some, at least.