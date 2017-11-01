Kudos to Honolulu for outlawing pedestrians looking at their electronic devices

David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

I applaud the powers that be in Honolulu for passing a law that forbids people from looking at cellphones, tablets or video games while crossing a road or highway (Friday Review-Journal). I read a while back that they also do not allow one to drive a motor vehicle with a pet in their lap.

Also, from about a month ago in the Road Warrior column: I could not help from being amused by the indignant tool box who did not think he should have to give his (or her) home address when renewing a driver’s license. Who lives in a P.O. Box? It is a privilege to drive a motor vehicle, not your inalienable right.