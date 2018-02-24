Labor unions provide many benefits for workers

His employer did not just give him these benefits, they were negotiated by his union.

In response to Paul Mills’ Monday letter, “Union dues”:

It seems as if Mr. Mills enjoyed his 30 years as a union member, receiving his negotiated wage increases, health insurance and pension. He always had the opportunity to seek employment in a nonunion workplace. His employer did not just give him these benefits. They were negotiated by his union.

A union is an organization in which a majority of workers join together to have a say in their future. After a contract is negotiated, it is presented to the membership, and a majority vote is needed to accept it. That is part of what union officers get paid for.

A union never tells a member how to vote. Union leaders research who will best look out for their members and then inform the membership.

Mr. Mills states in his letter that he has a strong dislike for Democratic politicians. Then he applauds a tax cut that he will receive for a few years. Just another follower of the Trumpster.