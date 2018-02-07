Lack of police presence leads to dangerous mindset among Las Vegas drivers

Drivers get the impression of being invincible when on our city streets.

Is it just me, or has anyone else noticed the visual presence of our local law enforcement agencies on our outlying city streets is somewhat nonexistent? It’s been six-plus months since I have seen a traffic stop, and it may haven’t even been for a traffic violation.

I witness dozens of traffic violations a day going to and from work. Without that visual presence of police officers, drivers in Nevada are taking more risks. These risks are creating a dangerous mindset and giving drivers the impression of being invincible when on our city streets.

This dangerous mindset makes drivers challenge red lights, especially when turning right on red. They challenge the right-of-way and fail to yield to those who have it. They challenge speed limits, not just by 5 mph, but by 15 mph and 20 mph.

There are numerous technologies and devices that can be used to assist local law enforcement agencies in enforcing these basic traffic laws. I would ask our city and state officials to look at deploying some of these technologies and devices to assist in curbing this dangerous mindset.