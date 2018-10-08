Las Vegas authorities must focus on preventing the next Oct. 1

Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

In response to the Review-Journal’s recent stories on the anniversary of the Oct. 1 shooting:

It seems that law enforcement and others are fixed on what to do after the fact, when there concern should be more focused on how to prevent a catastrophic event. The city and county should create ordinances requiring large casinos to check of all luggage entering the building, as would happen during airport screening. I’m sure one would sleep better knowing that these measures are taken for their own comfort and security.

Costs mean nothing when lives are at stake. Who will be the first to stop the buck? Let’s eliminate the opportunities for these villains.